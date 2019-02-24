Want to grow your own fruit and veg? This event is for you

An event which encourages people to get involved with community growing is to take place in Aberdeen next month.

It is suitable for anyone with green fingers who is interested or looking to set up such an area in Aberdeen, with workshops on offer about different aspects of the scheme.

It will take place at the Powis Community Centre on March 12 from 9.45am until 3.30pm.

For more information or to book contact lou@farmgarden.org.uk

