Walkers travel through Aberdeen on 1,320 mile route to mark 700th anniversary of Declaration of Arbroath

A group of walkers have passed through Aberdeen as part of a mammoth 1,320-mile trek to mark the 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath.

Supporters of Scottish independence travelled through the Granite City on Saturday at around the halfway point in their epic walk.

A trio of walkers, Uan Beag, Iain Leckebey and Diane Mathieson, have battled the wind and rain on their ambitious mission, which started at Eilean Donan Castle on September 18 and will hopefully end at the Scottish border on St Andrew’s Day.

Diane said: “The reason for the 1,320 miles is to mark the Declaration of Arbroath.

“The purpose of the walk is to encourage people to use their sovereignty and to sign the digital Scottish covenant which is a digital legal document which will bring our sovereignty back and take the power from the politicians back into the hands of the people.

“It then becomes a legal document which we will use to instruct the Scottish Parliament, the UK Parliament to end the union so that us as a people can decide how our country should be run for ourselves.”

The declaration is a letter written in 1320 by the barons and whole community of the kingdom of Scotland to the pope, which asked him to recognise Scotland’s independence and acknowledge Robert the Bruce as the country’s lawful king.

Diane added: “There are three walkers on the route. I only joined the route in Rynie, but the other walkers are doing the whole 1,320 miles.

“The weather has been challenging. The wind slows us down a little bit. We were very lucky this week because we missed most of the floods and most of the rain.

“When you’re moving you don’t feel the cold the same, it’s just when you stop. But it is very physically demanding and obviously, the endurance that is required to complete such mammoth walk does take its toll at times, but for the most part, all three of us are in very, very good spirits.

“The responses we’ve had from people on the ground have been very positive and engaging. We know this is what the people want and that keeps us going every day.

“People in Aberdeen have been hugely supportive. There were small socially distanced groups of people scattered throughout the city centre.

“We’ve had various people following us in their cars in and around Aberdeen and stopping at the side of the road and wanting photographs and thanking us for doing what we’re doing.

“The support from Aberdeen and the north-east has been fantastic.”