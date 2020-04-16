Walkers to reopen shortbread factories with new safety measures in place

A Moray-based biscuit giant’s decision to reopen in a limited capacity has been met with positivity.

Walkers Shortbread will reopen its factories in Aberlour and Elgin on Monday after a short period of closure to review the situation.

The firm is implementing safety measures after concerns were raised by staff to help keep them safe while they work.

On Tuesday, bosses announced measures that include “enhanced hygiene facilities” and Perspex screens to separate workers on the production line.

Buses transporting staff will now hold a maximum of 15 employees per 52-seater bus, with all passengers sitting two rows apart.

The Scottish and UK Governments have stated that all food production falls into the essential category.

A Walkers spokesman added: “We are delighted with the very positive staff response.”