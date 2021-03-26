Walkers Shortbread factory in Aberlour shuts following Covid outbreak

A Walkers shortbread factory in Aberlour has been forced to close following an outbreak of Covid.

A total of 37 positive cases have been linked to Factory SH2, one of two sites in the Moray town.

A further 20 employees were instructed to self-isolate.

And with 40 other workers already on holiday, a decision was made to shut the factory – which has 175 staff – this week.

A Walkers spokesman confirmed that the closure had only affected one part of the business, with the rest of their sites still open for business.

He said: “Following further discussions with Track and Trace we contacted all staff from the factory, who we had told not to report to work this week and reminded them that they needed to isolate whilst away from work.

“We also told them that getting a test was recommended by authorities .

“All other factories, warehouses and despatch will be working as normal. The closure only affects the SH2 factory and the production and packing staff employed therein.”

Outbreak at Walkers Elgin factory

It is the second major Covid outbreak to hit Walkers this year.

In January, more than 30 members of staff at their Elgin factory were forced to self-isolated after 17 workers tested positive for the virus.

The shortbread giant employs nearly 300 people in Elgin, and about 700 in Aberlour.