‘Walkers could be killed’ warning after tree falls in Aberdeen

Walkers could be killed if a fallen tree is not removed, an Aberdeen councillor has said.

Bridge of Don councillor Alison Alphonse raised the alarm after the elm tree fell down, coming to land around head height above a path between Brig O’ Balgownie and Balgownie Road.

The councillor expressed concern the tree could trap walkers underneath if another tree nearby falls on top of it or in high winds.

“I think it is an elm tree and developed Dutch elm disease before it fell,” said Mrs Alphonse.

She added: “My greatest concern is that there is another tree to the side of it and, if that one falls, it would knock the fallen one on to the path. Someone could be killed if nothing is done.”

Mrs Alphonse has asked that council officers remove the fallen tree as soon as possible.

She spotted two men walking under it and is warning others to avoid the area until the centuries-old tree, which fell on Friday, has been cleared. It is not known who owns the land where it was planted around 300 years ago.

Councillor Alphonse fears someone could get injured passing it and has asked locals to avoid the route “like the plague”.

She said: “It is around 200 or 300 years old and it has been dead for at least four years.

“It was cut back a while ago and now it has fallen onto the path.

“I am speaking to officers to make sure it is safe although we are unsure who actually owns the land. The council is trying to find out.

“If somebody had been hit by the tree, they wouldn’t stand a chance.

“It has fallen sideways and it would have been better if it had fallen into the river.

“It is a path well-used by dog walkers, runners and mothers with their babies.

“I saw two guys walking under the tree and it just does not look safe.

“I would avoid it like the plague. We just need to get rid of trees like this and it should have been taken down years ago.”

Councillor Sarah Cross, who also represents the Bridge of Don area, said: “I would encourage council officers to visit the area as soon as possible and ensure that there is no risk to anyone’s safety.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are trying to ascertain ownership of the land as the landowner would have res ponsibility for upkeep.

“However, we have a duty of care for public safety in an emergency situation and our arboreal officers have inspected the tree. It is safe at present as it is supported by metal fencing.”