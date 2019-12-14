Plans to give Aberdeen walking route a makeover are unveiled

Plans have been unveiled for a series of upgrades at a popular city walking route.

Aberdeen City Council is hoping to upgrade a cycling path, install a new pond-dipping platform, a viewing platform, and a new sand martin nesting wall at Den of Maidencraig.

The Hazlehead beauty spot is part of a flood management and wetlands project which aims to stop properties further downstream being flooded.

It was set up last summer after flooding the previous year.

The new viewing platform will provide people with a chance to enjoy the sights out across the wetland at the Maidencraig Local Nature Reserve and it is hoped the nesting wall will attract sand martins during the nesting season.

A new pond-dipping platform will give school pupils the chance to learn more about the world below the water.

The Sustrans Places for Everyone funding scheme will help with the quality of the cycling path and boost links between Hazlehead Academy, Fernielea School, Hazlehead School and the surrounding area.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said the upgrades will allow locals to view the wildlife right on their doorsteps.

She said: “The Den of Maidencraig scheme has proved helpful since it opened by holding back water when there’s flooding around the Den Burn.

“In addition to the flooding benefits, it’s been fantastic to see wildlife be attracted to the area as the scheme is designed to do.

“The new nature-viewing platform, pond-dipping platform, and sand martin nesting wall will all complement the area and make it a lot easier for people to view this wonderful wildlife on our doorstep.

“The improved access paths for cycling and walking will also make a difference and we hope more people will use them for leisure as well as for going to school or work.”

People have until January 5 to comment on Maidencraig proposals in an online survey here.