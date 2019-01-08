Charity urges Aberdeen firms to get employees walking

A walking charity has invited businesses in Aberdeen to sign up to its new accreditation that aims to reverse the trend of inactive workplaces.

The Walk at Work Award, created by Paths for All, rewards employers who are encouraging everyday walking in their workplace.

Ian Findlay, chief officer at the organisation, said: “This award will not only reward workplaces that are creating a walking culture for their staff, it will also increase and encourage a variety of different walking opportunities and activities during the day”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter