Waiting times boost as north-east mental health services see improvement

The number of children and young people waiting more than 18 weeks for mental health treatment in the north-east fell dramatically in the space of a year.

New figures obtained by the Liberal Democrats the number of days young people in Grampian had to wait over the 18-week standard was 23,422 in 2019/20.

That compares to more than 53,000 a year previously.

In 2020/21 so far, patients have waited 6,440 days over the 18-week standard set by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS), putting the north-east on course for another decrease.

The figures contrast with the picture for Scotland as a whole, where most health boards have seen an increase in the number of additional days young people have had to wait.

During the pandemic, a new centre named the Grampian Psychology Resilience Hub opened up as a place for people to contact if they were struggling with the impact of Covid-19 on their mental health.

Dr Lynne Taylor, the clinical director for CAMHS in Grampian, previously said rising numbers of young people had been using the service which could help take the pressure off the CAMHS centre.

She said: “It’s an all-age service and is available to anyone living in Grampian, which includes children and young people.

“It supports anyone affected by Covid-19 and it’s been available since the first week of lockdown. People can self-refer and we’ve had people accessing that for support.

“They may not have been coming through CAMHS but in Grampian we have that service specifically related to the impact of coronavirus.

“And what we have seen is that referrals to the hub for children and young people, over lockdown, have steadily increased which is in a way almost protecting the CAMHS service.

“If anyone from the hub needed more support than it can provide then they can be referred to CAMHS for ongoing support.”