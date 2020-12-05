Charities have spoken of their fears after it emerged waiting lists for crucial cancer tests have soared in the north-east during the coronavirus pandemic.

New figures released by Public Health Scotland show there are more than 12,000 people waiting for one of the eight key tests and investigations often used to diagnose a range of cancers.

NHS Grampian said the delays – which are up almost 30% in the space of 12 months – were “disappointing” and pledged it was doing “everything possible” to reduce the waiting lists.

The health authority said some diagnostic services had been restricted, but were up and running again.

The most recent figures available, for September 30, show that on this date, there was 12,538 people waiting for tests, with 8,293 of these people waiting more than four weeks, and 7,316 waiting longer than six weeks.

Of those, 2,083 were waiting for an endoscopy scan, which could be an upper endoscopy, lower endoscopy, colonoscopy or a cystoscopy.

A further 2,184 people were waiting for a CT scan, 2,472 on the list for an MRI, 5,634 for a non-obstetric ultrasound and 165 waiting for a barium study.

It compares to 9,699 people waiting for a diagnostic test in September 2019, and 8,894 in September 2018.

Across Scotland, there are more than 100,000 people waiting for a diagnostic test. And one leading charity has issued a warning over the “devastating impact” the Covid crisis has had on cancer services.

Marion O’Neill, head of external affairs in Scotland for Cancer Research UK, said: “Waiting to find out if you have cancer is an anxious time so patients must not be left waiting too long.

“The pandemic has had a devastating impact on cancer services in Scotland and the backlog for tests means that worryingly far fewer patients have been diagnosed with cancer this year.

“It’s important that people know they can still access a doctor. It’s also essential that patients have confidence they’re receiving services in a safe space where healthcare staff are being routinely tested for Covid-19. This must include those working in GP surgeries.

“If patients are referred to hospital for a test, it’s vital they receive this follow up in good time. Early diagnosis followed by swift access to the most effective treatment can be lifesaving.”

A spokeswoman for Heartburn Cancer UK, which works to raise awareness of oesophageal cancer – which can be difficult to treat, with diagnosis often being made after an endoscope, added: “We are concerned to hear about the impact of Covid-19 on waiting lists which could lead to delays in cancer diagnoses.

“Initiatives such as the one in NHS Scotland to use Cytosponge is welcome, as we know that timely diagnosis of oesophageal cancer is so important to enable patients to access treatment quickly.”

Meanwhile, the importance of testing also raised by Guts UK, which supports those with stomach cancer.

The charity said that conditions can be suffered for months before people get in contact with their GP as it can be a nerve-wracking process, prolonging the length of time they are without a result.

Julie Thompson, information manager at Guts UK, the country’s charity for the digestive system, said: “Guts UK’s research has shown that 58% of people with a digestive disease/symptom feel embarrassed. 51% of patients with digestive symptoms already don’t seek advice for over 6 months. Patients already suffer with their digestive symptoms for months without seeking help, so it’s important that their journey to diagnosis after finally plucking up the courage to visit their GP is as quick as possible.

“Symptoms for digestive diseases can often be similar to symptoms for digestive cancers. Many of us tend to associate lumps and changes in moles with cancer, but severe, ongoing heartburn and reflux is a symptom of stomach cancer – one not usually associated with the term ‘cancer’.

“The six less survivable cancers (lung, liver, brain, oesophageal, pancreatic and stomach) have an average five-year survival rate of just 16% due to a decades of neglect and underfunding. The Covid-19 pandemic has put an enormous strain on our health service, but we mustn’t delay diagnosis of these deadly cancers. Their early diagnosis is absolutely crucial.”

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “With cancer waiting times although we are meeting – or exceeding – the 62-day standard in some individual specialities, across the board our performance is disappointing. The reason we are not achieving the standard is due to a shortage of nursing and medical staff within certain specialities. We know waiting for test results or treatment can be very stressful for patients and their families. We would like to assure them that we are doing everything we possibly can to reduce these waits.

“Our performance against the 31-day standard is improving. This is against a backdrop of long-term staffing challenges and it is testament to the very hard work of our teams across cancer services. We are, of course, very grateful to them for their efforts.

“In addition to existing challenges we have had to cope with Covid-19 and this has been extremely complex at times. A number of diagnostic services had to be restricted due to the risk to patients e.g. endoscopies and colonoscopies. These services are up and running again but there is a large number of patients waiting; all referrals have been reviewed and patients clinically re-prioritised.”