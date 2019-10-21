Wait for hip operations in north-east nearly doubles in five years

The average number of days patients are waiting for hip operations in the north-east has nearly doubled in five years.

New freedom of information figures showed NHS Grampian had the longest individual wait across all Scottish health boards with one patient waiting 631 days for the surgery.

The health board admitted it has faced challenges in recent years with an increase in the number of referrals.

In 2014 the average wait for a hip operation was sitting at 88 days. This year patients can expect to wait 144 days.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “The increasing wait for this type of surgery is due to overall staffing challenges in the theatres team and an increasing volume of referrals.

“We have faced issues in managing our orthopaedics outpatient appointments in recent years – we are now able to see more of these patients more quickly, but this does result in increased referrals for surgical treatment.

“We have a plan in place to increase the days available for this type of surgery in a bid to offset staff vacancies.”

In 2018 NHS Grampian conducted the third highest number of surgeries at 766. Only NHS Lothian and NHS Greater Glasgow had a larger number of operations at 1,246 and 1,224 respectively.

However, the number of patients choosing to have the surgery outwith NHS Grampian has decreased in the last five years.

In 2014 197 patients made the decision to have procedure elsewhere.

It had more than halved to 91 in 2018, and so far this year, only 18 people have elected to try another health board.

North East Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles said: “For years NHS Grampian has been forced to get by with one hand tied behind its back.

“Facing a funding shortfall of over £239 million, over the course of 10 years, has taken a toll on waiting times for patients needing vital treatment. It is no surprise waiting times for hip operations have significantly increased.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “In 2019-20, NHS Grampian has received £28.1m of increased investment, the highest uplift of any board for the second year running.

“We have also been clear with health boards that it is unacceptable for anyone to wait too long for treatment and we are working closely with them, including NHS Grampian, to support improvements.”