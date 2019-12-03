Vulnerable people in north-east targeted by telephone scammers

Fraudsters have been targeting vulnerable people in a north-east community.

Residents in Alford have been targeted in recent weeks.

In some instances, scammers have claimed to be phoning from the victims banks telling them their accounts have been compromised and asking them to transfer money out.

In other cases, fraudsters have claimed the victims have won more than £100,000, but must pay more than £1,000 to receive the winnings, asking for the sum to be sent in the form of Amazon vouchers.

People are being asked to be aware of these scams, and to make sure elderly and vulnerable friends and neighbours are also aware.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Local Sergeant Malcy Smith said: “It’s disappointing that these calls continue to take place and it saddens us that vulnerable people fall prey to these types of scams.

“We want to make sure that the people in our communities are kept safe and informed and I would urge you to speak to elderly or vulnerable family and friends to advise them of these calls and reduce the likelihood of them becoming a victim.

“Please always be on your guard if you are contacted on the telephone by anyone claiming to be from your bank, especially if the call involves transferring money, providing or confirming your bank details.

“Similarly, genuine competitions will never ask you for money in return for claiming a prize.”