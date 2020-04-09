Vulnerable people will get priority supermarket delivery slots from next week

Supermarkets will be given lists of vulnerable and elderly customers to help them prioritise during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish Government is set to provide a list of those in the high clinical risk group to help them get delivery slots.

Pensioners, disabled residents and families self-isolating have found it difficult to gain access to delivery slots while shopping online since the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was welcomed by north-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald.

However, he called on ministers to act quickly to distribute the lists to supermarkets.

He said: “I am glad that supermarkets in Scotland will be notified next week about vulnerable customers. It’s not before time.

“Vulnerable customers in England were notified to supermarkets weeks ago, and the Scottish Government really must try to get these notifications in place before the end of this week.”

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn added: “In the immediate term it’s absolutely vital that vulnerable customers have access to the food they need but there must be safeguards put in place to ensure that – in the long run – the privacy of individuals is respected.”

The announcement came as charity Age Scotland said pensioners were frustrated waiting to get access to essential food.

Head of policy at the charity, Adam Stachura, said: “Our helpline has been receiving many hundreds of calls from older people every day, many of which are about how to access food as they cannot get to the shops or how to register for supermarket deliveries.

“We welcomed the initiative by many (supermarkets) last month to set aside an hour for older customers as well as offering priority delivery slots.

“In the short term, demand for this is outstripping availability and there is frustration from the older people, their families and carers who really need it that it is not as simple as they would wish to register.”

Tesco explained it was experiencing unprecedented demand for deliveries, with the number being carried out across the UK rising by 145,000 in the last two weeks.

A spokesman said: “We are also adding nearly 200 new vans and have recruited another 2,500 drivers and more than 5,000 pickers.

“We continue to encourage those who are able to safely come to stores to do so, to free up online delivery slots for those who are self-isolating or most in need.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We understand that this is a difficult time for many people, especially those who are vulnerable or at risk, but are not part of the shielded category, such as older or disabled people and detailed work is under way to support them.

“This includes work to allow supermarkets to implement the necessary arrangements to allow them to prioritise their delivery slots for those who are in the high clinical risk group. We will be sharing a list with supermarkets of those who have opted in to this service so deliveries can start next week.”

