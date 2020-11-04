Vue to shut Aberdeen cinema from tomorrow night

Vue will be shutting their Aberdeen cinema from tomorrow night.

The company is closing all their locations across the UK due to England going into lockdown from tomorrow.

Vue has vowed to bring back the “ultimate big-screen experience” as soon as possible.

A spokesman said: “The safety of our teams and customers remains our highest priority.

“Our English estate will be closed in its entirety by the end of the day on Wednesday in line with lockdown requirements.

“All cinemas in Wales and the majority in Scotland are already closed, and we will be closing our sites in Inverness and Aberdeen at the end of the day on Thursday.

“We look forward to having our venues open again, when restrictions allow, to welcome our customers back to relax and enjoy the Big Screen Experience.”

This news will come as a blow to north and north-east film fans who have already seen Cineworld shut their doors until next year.

Any pre-existing Vue bookings during their closure will be automatically refunded if you booked online.

If you booked in the venue you should email here with a picture of your tickets.