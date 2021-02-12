VSA puts spotlight on social care in north-east

North-east social care charity VSA is bringing to life the heritage of social care in Aberdeen through a new project.

The charity, which marked its 150th anniversary in 2020, was awarded £160,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to deliver the project that will involve gathering stories to showcase the history of social care in Aberdeen since 1870.

As part of the project, VSA is looking for people across the region to share pictures and postcards of their favourite places across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The charity will share these stories and pictures through various platforms throughout the next couple of years including public art, crafting, postcards, booklets of stories, school toolkits, and the charity also hopes to hold an exhibition showcasing their heritage journey.

Lynne Clarke, heritage curator at VSA, said: “This project aims to bring to life the heritage of social care in Aberdeen since VSA’s inception in 1870.

“It is about collecting experiences from the past and present to create a shared legacy and connect communities at a time when we need it most. We envision a programme of public art, craft, school toolkits, and a free exhibition.

“This is a collaborative effort and with the public sending us postcards and pictures, they will be used as inspiration to develop a new series of VSA ones that can be sent both in hard copy and digitally. To remind us that we are not alone.

“The history of the VSA is one of courage, resilience, care, and kindness. They are stories that we need more than ever just now and we hope for the public to play a large part in sharing them.”

VSA has been caring for the people of Aberdeen for 150 years and supported generations of families through two world wars, the Spanish Influenza pandemic, and the Aberdeen Typhoid outbreak.

It provides vital support and services to people of all ages across four core areas including children and families, adult and community, education and learning, and carers’ support.

The charity is also currently embarking on a £3.2 million Changing Lives campaign to build a 20-bed mental wellbeing facility in the heart of the city.

Jennifer Mitchell, director of external relations at VSA, added: “To help bring this project to life, we would love for you to look through old pictures, postcards and send us your favourite spot in Aberdeen.

“What would also be great is if you could also write to tell us why this part of Aberdeen means so much to you, we want to get a vast amount of stories to help us share the story of social care in Aberdeen.”

If you have a picture or postcard, then the charity would love to hear from you. Email heritage@vsa.org.uk, write to Heritage Project, VSA, 38 Castle Street, Aberdeen, AB11 5YU, or call 01224 212021 for more information.