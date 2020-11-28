VSA Christmas appeal to keep north-east families fed

VSA has launched its annual Christmas appeal, aiming to support the region’s families this winter.

VSA‘s yearly campaign will focus on the most in-need in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with the goal of helping them put food on the table and buy presents for their children.

The charity plans to help some of the most vulnerable people in the area by providing items such as food parcels, fuel grants and toys to bring a little festive cheer.

The campaign is part of a pledge to prevent stress, sorrow and isolation at Christmas.

VSA chief executive Dr Kenneth Simpson said: “This year is undoubtedly one of the most challenging any of us have had to face, and we have seen demand soar across all our services with thousands of families in need of support.

“That is why now more than ever vulnerable children and adults living in Aberdeen need your help.

“We hope that the people of Aberdeen can support us in helping to bring a smile this Christmas.”

As well as helping families in need, VSA is also hoping to make it a merry Christmas for the residents at its facilities.

The charity operates 22 sites across the north-east dealing with mental wellbeing and later years, as well as Linn Moor School which caters for young people with additional support needs.

Many of the people VSA cares for may be unable to see their families due to visiting restrictions caused by Covid-19 – and the organisation plans to give each of them a hamper or stocking to open on Christmas morning.

Aberdeen-based company FortyTwo Studio has already donated more than £500 to the appeal, and VSA’s impact was praised by managing director Mark Kemp.

He said: “Over its 150 history, VSA has been so important to the region, and never more than in 2020.

“The support and services it has continued to provide during the current pandemic have been incredible and the team thoroughly deserve our appreciation and respect.”

To donate to the appeal, visit giving.vsa.org.uk/profile.

Cheques can be sent to VSA Christmas Appeal, Fundraising Department, VSA, 38 Castle Street, Aberdeen, AB11 5YU.

For more information on the appeal, contact fundraising@vsa.org.uk