VSA calls on north-east fundraisers to sign up for Kilimanjaro challenge

An Aberdeen social care charity is calling on people to lace up their hiking boots as part of a bid to raise vital funds.

VSA’s chairwoman Maggie Wilson will be leading the arduous trek up Kilimanjaro as part of its Changing Lives Campaign.

Now the charity is calling on thrillseekers to join the 19,340-feet hike up the African mountain to raise vital funds for the new wellbeing facility it hopes to build.

The team will take off on September 25 next year for the 10-day hike and will face extreme temperatures as low as –20C (-4F).

Maggie said she takes on a challenge every year for charity and this year she’s willing to step outside her “comfort zone”.

She said: “Every year I sign up for a challenge and this year I was still wondering what it would be.

“When I heard about Kilimanjaro, I said ‘that’s it, that’s going to be my challenge’.

“As chair of VSA, I can’t ask people to contribute without doing something outside my comfort zone.

“I want to show people who may have heard of our challenge, that even the board of VSA are taking on the challenge.”

VSA launched its Changing Lives campaign, which is being backed by the Evening Express, and is looking to raise £3.2 million to build a state-of-the-art mental health facility in the heart of the city.

It will expand on the charity’s existing outreach support.

VSA is hoping to form a team of 20 to 30 intrepid volunteers to raise funds on the trip which will directly help fund the centre and its other services.

Maggie added: “It’s the 150th anniversary and we want to do something special.

“We also want to make this a great social experience before the big trek. We’ll organise a ceilidh and walks up Ben Nevis.”

The new facility, which the charity would like to build on the corner of Abergeldie Road and Holburn Street, will feature 20 en-suite bedrooms with a small kitchen area and lounge, a residential lounge, dining room, two relaxation rooms, a fully fitted kitchen, laundry room, office space and a garden area.

In April, a team of five north-east business chiefs endured a nine-day hike along the Inca Trail before reaching Machu Picchu. The team raised £25,000 during the 15,000-feet hike.

For more about the Kilimanjaro trek or VSA’s Changing Lives Campaign visit vsa.org.uk