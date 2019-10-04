Vow to help with flooding clean-up in north-east

The First Minister has pledged to make sure the impact of flash flooding across Aberdeenshire is mitigated “as soon as possible”.

Heavy rain battered parts of the north-east on Saturday, with north Aberdeenshire bearing the brunt and a total of seven bridges destroyed.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions, North-east MSP Peter Chapman said he had been in touch with Aberdeenshire Council over the past week, with the repair bill estimated to run into “millions of pounds”.

He asked First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to commit to providing extra funds to the local authority to help repair the damage affecting areas including Banff.

She said: “We will continue in dialogue with Aberdeenshire Council as we do with any council who suffers from the kinds of severe weather that they suffered in Aberdeenshire last week.

“There are recognised and well-used schemes in place but in addition to that we have ongoing dialogue with councils and we seek to help wherever we can.

“I know how much of an impact the flash flooding had and how much of that impact is felt and we want to make sure that impact is mitigated as soon as possible.”

Speaking afterwards, Mr Chapman said: “I welcome the fact that the First Minister has agreed to look at ways in which the Scottish Government can help.

“The scenes last weekend were horrendous and the extent of the damage in the aftermath of this severe weather is considerable.

“Businesses and residents are facing significant disruption as a result and Aberdeenshire Council is simply not in a position to meet a repair bill that will run to millions of pounds.

“I hope that Nicola Sturgeon’s welcome words will be followed up by real action to provide extra, emergency funds for Aberdeenshire to recover from this.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We have notified the Scottish Government of an emergency incident as required by the Bellwin Scheme.

“At this time work is ongoing to assess the damage and develop a clearer understanding of the likely costs associated with repairs to the road network and replacement of seven bridges.

“We will continue our discussions with the Scottish Government as the wider situation becomes clearer.

“However, at the moment our focus is on repairing two key structures in the King Edward area that will make it considerably easier for residents and businesses.”