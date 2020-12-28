Voting now open for Aberdeen City Council Covid-19 award

Voting is now open for the UK’s best Covid-19 response project – which Aberdeen City Council has been shortlisted for.

The local authority is the only Scottish organisation to be shortlisted for the Project Management Institute (PMI) UK National Project Award.

Aberdeen City Council was nominated by the public for its “Covid-19 remote, secure collaboration programme” which empowers employees to work from home, while maintaining services despite the impact of the pandemic.

Also included in the project is its chatbot feature, which answers around 200 individual queries a day, and draws on data held securely in the cloud.

Other projects shortlisted include Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine research and HM Revenue and Customs’ Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The PMI judging panel said the council’s project had a “significant and positive impact on the council and its citizens at this very challenging time.”

The nomination was announced back in November, however public voting has only just opened.

Aberdeen City Council said it was “delighted” that the project has been shortlisted, and asked residents to vote for the local authority online.

The first stage was open to public nominations until September 25, after which time a judging panel selected the top 10 finalists.

The public vote will be closed in February, and the overall winner announced at an event in London on March 4.

To vote for Aberdeen City Council, visit https://www.pmi.org.uk/awards2020-special-covid-19-award