Volunteers wanted to help tidy Aberdeen park

Volunteers are being sought to help out with an Aberdeen park project.

The Friends of Seaton Park group is hoping to tidy up the area.

Strong winds resulted in a number of twigs and small branches being blown from trees across the green space.

It is hoped members of the public will help to create piles of the sticks, which can then be picked up by Aberdeen City Council gardeners who work in the park.

The clean-up takes place on Saturday from 2pm and is expected to last for around two hours.

Chairwoman of Seaton Park Friends Sheila Gordon said: “It would be very much appreciated if folks with some time to spare could pick up the sticks and create small piles of them at the path edges so the gardening staff can collect with a vehicle.”

