Volunteers wanted to help stressed-out north-east families

Volunteers are needed to help out stressed-out families.

A group which supports struggling families is now on the lookout for assistance.

Home-Start North East Aberdeenshire will hold an event this month to give further insight into the role.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Volunteers are expected to offer practical help to families in Fraserburgh, Peterhead and the surrounding rural areas.

The drop-in event will be held on January 13 at Symposium Cafe in Peterhead from 10am to 4pm.