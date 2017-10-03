Volunteers wanted to help clean up Aberdeenshire beach litter

A conservation charity is calling on residents and visitors to help make a North-east beach safer for wildlife and a more welcoming place for people.

A beach clean-up has been organised by staff at RSPB Scotland who are looking for volunteers to take part on Saturday at St Combs.

Starting at 2.30pm, the family event is aiming to remove as much litter as possible from the northern end of Loch of Strathbeg nature reserve.

James Butcher, a volunteer with RSPB Scotland said: “St Combs is a beautiful beach, and is home to a huge variety of wildlife.

However, the large amount of litter which washes up there is not only unpleasant to look at, but also threatens marine wildlife including seabirds, dolphins and seals.

“We want as many people as possible to join us to help us reverse this tide of litter and keep the beach attractive for people and wildlife.”

Information gathered on the day will be submitted to the Marine Conservation Society’s Beachwatch survey.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Tufted Duck Hotel car park in St Combs. Call 01346 532017 for more information.