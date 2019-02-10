Volunteers wanted to help Aberdeen Dolphinwatch

Volunteers are being sought to help monitor the activities of dolphins in Aberdeen.

RSPB Aberdeen and North East Scotland operates the Dolphinwatch Project, based at the city’s Torry Battery.

Organisers are looking for enthusiastic members of the public, who are keen to inspire other and provide an enjoyable experience for those who want to experience the wildlife the north-east has to offer.

Two posts and a separate team of volunteers are being looked for, to help meet and greet visitors and show them how to use the telescopes and binoculars to see dolphins.

To view all volunteering opportunities, visit https://bit.ly/2k9BVaJ