Volunteers wanted for north-east tree planting project

Volunteers are being sought to take part in a tree-planting project in the north-east.

Trustees behind the Ury Riverside Park initiative have appealed to residents in Inverurie to help.

The long-term project is aimed at developing council-owned land between the Inverurie Retail Park and Osprey Village. It is hoped the floodplain can be turned into a park which can be used by the whole community.

Residents have been urged to take part in a volunteer tree-planting event on November 16 with a morning and afternoon session.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokesman from Ury Riverside Park group said: “We are looking for help and would be very grateful if people can give us a few hours. Although we do have some tools, if people can bring a spade, gloves or a lump hammer that would ensure there is enough for everyone.

“Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.”