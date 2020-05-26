Volunteers wanted for new Aberdeen charity shop

A wildlife and animal rescue centre is hoping to recruit volunteers for its new Aberdeen charity shop.

The New Arc, near Ellon, is to open a store in the Dyce Shopping Centre, at ASDA.

It announced its plans earlier this year, and said it is still committed to opening the shop when possible.

No experience is required, and hours are flexible. Anyone over the age of 16 is welcome to apply, if they have a morning, afternoon or even a few spare hours each week to volunteer.

The New Arc also has a store in Ellon.

Roles would include sorting, preparing and pricing stock as well as helping and serving customers.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to get in touch via Facebook at The New Arc Charity Shop – Dyce, or via email at dyce@thenewarc.org