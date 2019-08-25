Volunteers wanted for Children’s Panel in north-east

People in the north-east are being encouraged to volunteer for the Children’s Panel.

Children’s Hearings Scotland has launched a campaign to recruit 40 new panel members in Aberdeen.

The organisation is placing particular emphasis on recruiting more men and young people.

Chief executive Boyd McAdam said: “We are a listening organisation.

“What we are hearing loud and clear from children and young people attending hearings is that they want to see more diversity on the Children’s Panel.

“While the average age of panel members has fallen in recent years, we know we need to do more.

“We also wish to increase diversity in terms of life experience that people across Scotland can bring to the role.”

Applications are open and close at midnight on September 17. More information on childrenspanelscotland.org