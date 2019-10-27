Volunteers wanted for Aberdeen’s living advent calendar

People in Aberdeen are being invited to come forward to be part of a living advent calendar.

Aberdeen City Library Service and Creative Learning service is looking for participants who would be interested in taking part.

Throughout December, a space in the Central Library on Rosemount Viaduct will be dedicated to artists, groups and organisations who will be given the chance to showcase their talents.

A different act will be chosen for each “calendar door”, which will be open to the public every day until December 25, with the exception of Sundays and Christmas Day.

Each activity can be up to 30 minutes long.

On Mondays and Wednesdays the advent will be running from 5.30-6pm while on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays it will take place from 12.30-1.30pm.

Anyone interested in taking part has until 10am on October 31 to register their interest.

Email alwatson@aberdeencity.gov.uk or call 01224 611161 to register or get more information.