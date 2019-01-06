Volunteers wanted for Aberdeen school cycling initiative

A project which aims to empower children, parents and teachers to walk and cycle to school is looking for new volunteers.

I Bike, which is run by Sustrans in partnership with Aberdeen City Council, is recruiting more people to help out and boost the number of kids taking part.

Volunteers would support activities such as teaching children to cycle, playground cycle skills, led bike rides and the maintenance of bicycles.

Sustrans Scotland I Bike volunteer co-ordinator Helen McCafferty said: “Volunteers are integral to the work we do in Aberdeen to help inspire more children to walk, cycle or scoot in their spare time. Volunteering with I Bike is really fun and rewarding, with plenty of opportunities to get outdoors.”

Anyone who wants to get involved should contact Helen.McCafferty@sustrans.org.uk or call 07768034729.