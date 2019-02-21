Volunteers wanted for Aberdeen disability partnership

A local authority is looking to recruit new members for a scheme which raises awareness of difficulties encountered by people with disabilities in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council wants people to join the Disability Equity Partnership (DEP).

It is made up of 15 members of the public who work alongside five councillors in order to tackle and remove the barriers that disabled people face on a daily basis.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Councillor Lesley Dunbar, who is a member of the DEP said: “The challenges faced by people in the disabled community vary tremendously, so the partnership aims to have a broad a range of expertise within its membership in order to try and tackle issues as effectively as possible.”

Membership is open to people who live with disability or who have experience of working with people with additional support needs.