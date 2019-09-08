Volunteers wanted for Aberdeen Beach clean

An appeal for volunteers has been launched to help clean up Aberdeen’s beach.

It is organised by the charity Parley for the Oceans and sponsored by the beer company, Corona, as part of the #ProtectParadise campaign.

It will take place on September 14 from 6-8pm with a meeting at the Surf Life Saving Club.

The event is for those over the age of 18 due to beer being available for participants.

The Aberdeen beach clean up is one of many across the UK.

There is no need to bring equipment as it will be provided.

A spokeswoman for the Parley UK team said: “Come and join the Parley UK team as we stop off in Aberdeen on our Corona X Parley #ProtectParadise campaign.

“Look out for our flags or tent, as long as it’s not too windy, and we will be there.”

For any queries, email claire@parley.tv