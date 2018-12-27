Volunteers wanted for Aberdeen beach clean

Volunteers are wanted to take part in an Aberdeen beach clean.

Surfers Against Sewage, along with RSPB Aberdeen and north-east Scotland, will host a clean-up at the Beach Esplanade opposite the Beach Ballroom on January 12.

It will be the first clean of the year organised by the groups, who have held a number of similar events throughout the year.

Gloves will be provided, as will some litter pickers.

A spokeswoman for Surfers Against Sewage said: “Every piece of litter we collect helps protect wildlife and allows us to enjoy spending time on beaches that are clean and safe.

“Everyone is welcome to join us as we will be trying to spread out as far as we can along Aberdeen Beach.”

Volunteers have been asked to meet at the lower deck of the Beach Esplanade at 10.30am.