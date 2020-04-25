Volunteers required for post-lockdown festival in Aberdeen community

An Aberdeen woman is calling on her local community to pull together a post-lockdown festival.

Renee Slater is encouraging people in the area to start planning the Torry After Lockdown Festival.

She has created a group on Facebook to allow people to share their ideas for the big event, which will then help determine how long it would run for.

She said: “Lockdown is a lonely experience for many and it’s difficult not having something to look forward to.

“However, I think it’ll be great to get together when this is all over and celebrate it together.

“I’m looking for people to come forward and use their skills to help make this happen.”

It is hoped it will be an event for people of all ages, with lots of ideas already being suggested.

Ideas include an outdoor concert, a best-dressed shop window competition and a bonny baby competition.