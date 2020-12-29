Volunteers ramp up security at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Baths after vandals strike

Dedicated volunteers have stepped up security measures at a derelict Aberdeen swimming pool a little more than a week after vandals struck.

The culprits got into Bon Accord Baths on December 20 by smashing a window into the gym.

Furniture was broken, hand sanitiser stations were ripped from the walls and graffiti was sprayed by the pool. Urban explorers have also targeted the site in recent weeks.

A group from Bon Accord Heritage, who are trying to get the art deco building back into use, have been busy boarding up windows, removing climbing rails and adding anti-climb paint to the Justice Mill Lane building this week in a bid to deter vandals.

They carried out their own security patrols on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day to make sure the site was secure.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Bon Accord Heritage secretary Steven Cooper said the group have been busy making sure unwanted visitors stay away.

He said: “We were targeted by vandals and quite a lot of urban explorers have been inside. We had our own security patrols over Christmas just to make sure it was secure.

We’ve used 10 cans of anti-climb paint, we’ve blocked up access points, removed some climbing rails and boarded up any other areas to restrict access.

“There have been six of us involved in the latest security measures.

“We’ve been busy doing things like since we occupied the building in August and we are tentatively planning for open days in the spring.”

© DCT Media

Bon Accord Baths opened on August 30, 1940, after four years of construction and at a cost of £100,000.

It was closed by the city council in 2008.

Earlier this year Bon Accord Heritage held an open day at the former pool to allow members of the public to access the site for the first time since it closed.

In preparation for the event, the group spent three weeks cleaning up and around 800 people came to see the baths at the open day, which was hailed as a success.

Bon Accord Heritage aims to raise £150,000 to restore the building and they been in the building since the summer after coming to an agreement with the council.

Plans for the site include opening up community spaces for lease and a restaurant.