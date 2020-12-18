Volunteers prepare hampers for across Aberdeen

Volunteers have been delivering hampers across Aberdeen in the run-up to Christmas.

The Royal Voluntary Service received a donation from the Asda Foundation which has meant they have been able to pack hampers made up of festive treats to be delivered to the homes of older and vulnerable people.

It is hoped the boxes will be able to provide some festive cheer to those who receive a parcel.

Karen Fong, service manager at Grampian On Ward and Patient Transport in Aberdeen Royal Voluntary Service, said: “This winter will be very challenging for many, particularly people with health conditions, that live alone or don’t have friends or family nearby.

“We want to make sure that vulnerable people that we support locally know that someone cares about them this Christmas.

“Our volunteers have been delivering essential groceries, prescriptions, library books and support packs throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, so delivering Christmas hampers will provide another great opportunity to check that people are coping.

“We are extremely grateful to our friends at the Asda Foundation whose generosity will bring joy to so many this year.”

Alexandra Preston, Asda Foundation manager, added: “We have been proud supporters of Royal Voluntary Service and its Christmas hamper deliveries for many years.

“Christmas can be a lonely time for so many people, and never more so than this year, so what could be nicer than a visit from a friendly, local volunteer bearing gifts?”