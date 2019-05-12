Volunteers needed to help north-east’s veterans

A call has been made for more volunteers in the north-east to help support older veterans.

A campaign by Hearing Loss Scotland to provide support for ex-servicemen and women whose lives have been distressed by hearing loss or tinnitus has been backed by Banffshire Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson.

The Hearing Forces service by the charity is part of the Unforgotten Forces partnership with Poppyscotland and other organisations.

Hearing Loss Scotland is looking for volunteers to give a few hours each month to provide local veterans, aged 65 or over, and their families and carers, vital information and support to help them to cope with hearing loss or tinnitus.

Mr Stevenson said: “I encourage people in Banffshire and Buchan Coast to come forward to volunteer for the Hearing Forces service which will provide life-enhancing one-to-one support for many of those who are affected by hearing loss.”

Volunteers will be trained to clean, re-tube and adjust NHS hearing aids and provide vital information about ways to reduce the impacts of tinnitus.

Alan Dalziel from Action on Hearing Loss Scotland said: “We appreciate Stewart Stevenson MSP backing our Hearing Forces service’s volunteers appeal.

“We’d welcome the opportunity to speak with people from throughout Banffshire and Buchan who are interested in helping older veterans to hear more clearly.”