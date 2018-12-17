Volunteers needed to help encourage people in north-east to cycle and walk

A transport charity is looking for north-east volunteers to inspire young people to cycle and walk more.

I Bike, part of Sustrans Scotland, has issued an appeal for volunteers to get involved in the project.

I Bike aims to help children and young people become more active through taking part in cycling and walking activities.

Volunteers would be working alongside dedicated I Bike officers in Aberdeen schools, supporting activities for children such as learn to cycle, playground cycling skills, led bike rides, led walks and cycle maintenance.

A spokesman for the charity said: “We find our volunteers value their improved skills and knowledge, and often feel their own prospects improve as a result of volunteering.

“It’s a great way to do something for others and research shows volunteering benefits people of all ages through increasing feelings of self-esteem, respect, motivation and wellbeing. What could be better than helping children to ride their bike without stabilisers for the first time.”

Those interested can find out more by contacting I Bike volunteer officer Helen McCafferty at helen.mccafferty@sustrans.org.uk or 07768 034729.

