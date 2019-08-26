Volunteers needed for Aberdeen’s special farewell to Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail

Fans of one of Scotland’s favourite comic characters are being urged to sign up to be part of a special farewell event.

The Farewell Weekend of Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail, which is being held to raise funds for children’s hospital charities including the ARCHIE Foundation, is to take place next month.

Now an appeal has been launched for volunteers to come forward to help on the day, which will be the public’s final chance to see dozens of colourful sculptures of the cheeky character before they are sold at auction.

Thousands of people are expected to head to the Quad at Marischal College from September 13-15.

All 36 sculptures which have been in places across the north-east will be on show.

Tiffeny Rothwell, the foundation’s volunteer co-ordinator, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to help out at a hugely popular and engaging event.

“Volunteers will be able to get in to see the sculptures as well as helping the public enjoy the experience.

“Not only that, as a charity we really do rely on volunteers and their involvement will help us ensure the farewell event is a success in raising funds for sick children.”

Roles range from selling and checking tickets to merchandise and brochure sales and assisting the public.

Volunteers will be kitted out with an ARCHIE T-shirt and given free access to the sculptures.

The organisation’s fundraising manager Jamie Smith said: “The Farewell Weekend will be one big celebration of the trail and a final chance to see the unique sculptures before they are auctioned raising vital funds for the ARCHIE Foundation.

“We are expecting a packed weekend of visitors but there will still be some opportunities for those unable to get tickets to turn up on the day.”

For more information email tiffeny.rothwell@archie.org