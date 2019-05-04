Aberdeen charity volunteers in bid to raise roof in Kenya

Volunteers for an Aberdeen charity have raised more than £8,000 to benefit people in Kenya.

Gathimba Edwards Foundation (GEF) hosts several trips out to the country each year, with participants recently returning from a visit, called Kenya 22, last month.

The charity, which is based in the city, was set up by athletes Myles Edwards and Gideon Gathimba, and has since spent time building homes and funding children’s education.

The trip of a lifetime covers a range of different activities, including climbing Mount Kenya, interacting with families, officially opening houses, volunteering with local businesses, visiting the world’s most famous safari Masai Mara, run alongside athletes and enjoy Kenyan cuisine.

A total of £8,188.83 has been raised towards the initiative, including a £1,000 grant from St James’s Place and a donation of £1,128.82 from Riverdale Athletics Club in Canada.

The money was used to build the charity’s 34th house, and begin the first business under the new GEF Two Feet Initiative – a business start up project.

The house, which was built in Iten, was for a family of nine. Previously, they lived in very poor conditions with no beds or toilet.

The business will allow families of children that are already supported by the charity to generate income, which will raise their prospects in the long-term.

Gillian Watt, 56, was one of the volunteers who went out to Kenya.

She said: “Visiting Kenya with GEF is life changing for the people who go, as well as the GEF beneficiaries.

“You will learn more about yourself than you ever thought you would.

“GEF is truly making a huge, positive impact on families and they are being inspired to greater things than they ever dreamed about. It’s Kenya and Scotland working together.”

The trips began in 2013, after a visit to the Pavilion Children’s Home.

At the time, 22 children were living at the home, which inspired the name and the drive behind supporting children and their families.

Anyone who is interested in taking part in next year’s trip, between April 5 and 19, can find out more information at https://gathimbaedwardsfoundation.org/the-kenya-22/