Volunteers hope Stonehaven Open Air Pool will reopen soon

Volunteers at a unique north-east summer attraction remain “hopeful” they can welcome swimmers this season.

Stonehaven Open Air Pool has been a favourite destination for generations of locals and tourists throughout the hotter months, and its 2020 season was meant to begin today

The coronavirus pandemic has scuppered that plan and prevented anyone from taking a dip in the near future.

But the members of the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool community group still have their fingers crossed that some fun – even though it will be carefully socially distanced – will be possible.

When the art deco venue opened in June 1934 the water at Stonehaven was unheated – though it is now kept at a balmy 29C.

In the years that followed, it was not only visitors who enjoyed a swim but soldiers, who used it for recreation and showers during the Second World War.

Success continued for some time – 65,000 swimmers passed through its turnstiles in 1975 alone – but by the 1990s, the pool was threatened with closure.

This prompted the founding of The Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool, who not only saved the treasured landmark, but have diligently worked over the years to protect it from the elements and preserve it for future generations.

And Pete Hill, chairman of the group, said he had “not given up hope” of continuing that success this summer, despite the “disappointing” decision not to reopen this weekend.

He said: “We can’t tell what the new normal will hold yet.

“A lot of work would have to be done before we open, but though it would be an uphill task, it is not impossible that we could reopen for the season, with the right precautions in place.

“In some respects it might be easier for us as we are an open air pool and not an enclosed space.”

But while the facility is closed, a part of it is still bringing cheer to residents.

Mr Hill’s wife has been hooked up to the pool’s beatbox, which typically provides music for swimmers at the pool, and is providing live fiddle music on Thursday evenings.

He said: “We can’t use it in the pool at the moment so it’s being repurposed to show support for the NHS, carers and key workers.”

