Volunteers honoured with at Aberdeen charity event

Volunteers have been recognised for their commitment to charity at a special awards ceremony.

The VSA organisation was set up in 1870 and is the largest social care charity in Grampian.

It supports the most vulnerable people in communities, including those living in isolation or poverty, residents facing addiction problems and people with complex or additional support needs.

The Scott family were among a group of people commended during the charity’s awards ceremony at the Town House in Aberdeen on Thursday.

Rosanna, 8, and Cameron, 12, both received outstanding volunteering commitment certificates for their fundraising efforts.

Rosanna said: “I helped out by giving my birthday money to the VSA, because I like helping people.

“I’m going to take part in Run Balmoral next year and my birthday is in November so I’m going to give money from that to charity too.”

The pair were inspired to give to VSA when their dad’s company decided to start supporting the charity.

Andrew Scott, 58, said: “We were particularly interested in supporting Richmondhill House because we have kids of our own.

“It offers independent residential and community-based support for children from birth to five years and their families.

“The kids love being involved and they particularly enjoy picking out gifts for the children in Richmondhill during Christmas time.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Those also commended included May McDougal, who won the Unsung Hero Award, Helen and Bob Cowie, who were given an Outstanding Achievement award and Graham Read who was also recognised for his volunteering achievements.

Anthony Law, Laura Pike, Doug Soden, Sarah Caldwell and singer Fiona Kennedy were also handed awards.

Jennifer Mitchell, director of external relations at VSA, said: “We support over 20,000 local people every year through a range of residential and outreach support services.

“It’s phenomenal to see everyone being recognised for the work they do.”

Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, said: “It’s always an inspiration to see the scale of volunteering that goes on in this city across a huge range of different causes.

“People are giving up their time, energy and own money to help other people and it makes you very proud to be an Aberdonian.”