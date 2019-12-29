Volunteers help clear vegetation to help wildlife thrive at north-east nature reserve

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) has partnered with volunteers to improve a number of nature reserves in Aberdeenshire to help ensure they continue to thrive.

Volunteers from Aberdeen University cleared vegetation from pools at the Muir of Dinnet reserve, allowing damselfly populations to flourish. Aspen trees at the site have now flowered for the first time in 18 years.

Forvie National Nature Reserve’s 60th birthday celebrations this year saw one of the best years for biodiversity, with 1,100 pairs of sandwich terns fledging almost 700 chicks.

The SNH has offered funding under the Agri Environment Climate schemes of more than £3 million across Aberdeenshire, Angus, Moray and Perth and Kinross.

Around half of these grants will be given to farmers and land managers who will help protect and enhance Scotland’s biodiversity.