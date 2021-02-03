Volunteering charity calling on north-east public to support their communities

The Royal Voluntary Service is calling on people in the north-east to volunteer for an hour per week or more, to see their local community through the difficult months ahead.

The charity’s Hour of Need campaign, which is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, is calling for a repeat of the groundswell of generosity and positivity it saw back in March when people stepped forward to volunteer.

Requests for help from the vulnerable and the NHS are rapidly increasing and volunteers are needed in Aberdeenshire to support with a range of valuable services.

There are a variety of roles available, from helping vulnerable people recover at home after a hospital stay, to serving refreshments to NHS staff and patients.

Particularly in demand are volunteers to help transport patients to or from the hospital or the GP surgery, so that shielding and vulnerable people can still attend vital medical appointments safely and confidently.

Sarah Murray, commissioned service operations manager for Royal Voluntary Service in Aberdeenshire, said: “It’s already been an incredibly tough year for both our clients and the NHS, and the new lockdown presents even more challenges.

“The truth is that the more volunteers we have on board, the faster our communities will recover. If you can spare even just an hour a week you’ll be doing an amazing thing for Aberdeenshire.”

Lisa Belletty, health and wellbeing advisor at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “We’re delighted that players of People’s Postcode Lottery have been able to support Royal Voluntary Service in its incredible efforts throughout the crisis so far.

“We now stand by the charity in its call for thousands more volunteers to help us move forward in the next phase of the fight against Covid-19.”

Thousands of volunteers will be required nationwide to assist and protect the NHS by supporting the most vulnerable patients to stay safe and well.

The public can explore a range of volunteering opportunities by visiting the Hour of Need campaign on the Royal Voluntary Service website at www.hourofneed.org.uk