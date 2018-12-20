Thursday, December 20th 2018 Show Links
Volunteering awards for two Aberdeen groups

Two Aberdeen services have been recognised with a national volunteering award.

Aberdeen City Council’s Countryside Ranger Service and the local YMCA were presented with the Volunteer Friendly Award by ACVO.

The Countryside Ranger Service relies on Ranger Volunteers to maintain the green spaces around Aberdeen.

The YMCA is dedicated to creating opportunities for children, young people, families and the community.

The services were awarded for their volunteering excellence while making a difference for people and the community.

Councillor John Wheeler, operational delivery convener, said: “Our Countryside Rangers do an outstanding job in educating volunteers and we are absolutely delighted their efforts have been recognised with this well-deserved award.”

