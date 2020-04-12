Volunteer to help get Aberdeen residents through coronavirus pandemic

Aberdeen City Council is appealing for volunteers to help them support more people throughout the pandemic.

Staff from the local authority are working tirelessly to ensure local citizens have access to crucial support and advice.

Now they are looking for volunteers from the community to come and help out at the Grampian Coronavirus Assistance Hub.

A statement from the council read: “The Grampian Coronavirus (Covid-19) Assistance Hub website gcah.org.uk is a focal point for information and assistance for anyone affected by coronavirus anywhere in the region.

“During these challenging times councils are appealing to people to consider volunteering.

“And while it is appreciated that it is a big ask when there is so much uncertainty around volunteers could help provide a lifeline to many people who are isolated, struggling to make ends meet, need someone to do their shopping, walk their dog or be someone to talk to on the other end of the phone.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Anyone interested in volunteering can register to be a volunteer through the hub and help support and care for people in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire or Moray.”

In addition to the hub, the local authority’s customer service centre at Marischal College remains open from 10.30am until 1pm, Monday to Friday, until further notice. It is a restricted service with non-essential face-to-face contact suspended in line with government advice.

Many council services can be accessed online at aberdeencity.gov.uk.

For updates on council services and support visit the council’s Covid-19 webpage aberdeencity.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19.

Information available online includes assistance for businesses, benefits and money advice, births, deaths and ceremonies and health and protection.

The council has also launched a free crisis support line to prioritise help for its most at-risk customers who are unable to obtain help from their existing support networks.

The number – 0800 0304 713 – is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.