Volunteer drive launched by Scottish Government to fight coronavirus

A new volunteer drive has been launched for anyone wanting to help those most impacted by coronavirus.

The Scottish Government has today launched its Scotland Cares campaign for those wanting to support their communities.

It is aimed at people who want to help the NHS and other public services, those wishing to assist charities and former NHS staff who wish to return.

A wide range of information is available at readyscotland.org

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We know there is a huge number of people who are already volunteering and many more with a desire to help their communities, public services and voluntary organisations. And for that we are incredibly grateful.

“This site means that those who are able to can contribute in a way which makes a real difference.

“It helps people to help each other, as we all get through this together.”

Cabinet Secretary for Social Security and Older People Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “The Scottish Government is working closely with local government and a range of partners to co-ordinate the volunteering effort across Scotland.

“By providing this national portal we will be able to connect people to where their contribution is most needed in their local community, ensuring everyone can play their part in helping Scotland come through this pandemic.

“For some, that may involve roles responding to specific needs in health and social care.

“For others, it may be that we draw on their skills, enthusiasm and energy in the weeks and months to come.

“It is important to remember the most helpful thing many of us can continue to do to help the NHS is to stay at home and follow all COVID-19 guidance.”