Volunteer boost for Befriend a Child charity out to raise £100,000

More than 20 volunteers have come forward since the start of our campaign to help a North-east charity in need.

Befriend a Child has so far raised half of its £100,000 target, with the backing of the Evening Express.

The Save Our Smiles (SOS) campaign is looking to safeguard the charity’s vital befriending service that sees children paired up with volunteers who are positive adult role models.

Richard Stewart, head of marketing, fundraising and external affairs at the charity, said: “Befriend a Child have been heartened by the positive response we’ve received to our SOS – Save Our Smiles appeal.

“Thanks to the Evening Express, the increased profile we have enjoyed has played a role in our securing support from local individuals and businesses who have made donations and taken up a variety of sponsored fundraising challenges.

“We set ourselves a goal of raising £100,000 and we are delighted that we have made it halfway there.

“Naturally we are disappointed not to have hit the target.

“However, we will continue to receive income resulting from the appeal for some time yet and the funds received have already been put to good use.”

Befriend a Child will receive a boost on Thursday as it is one of the charity partners for the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce Northern Star Business Awards.

Jackie Hothersall, the charity’s CEO, added: “We have been able to boost the charity’s diminished reserves, and gaining free access to our new leisure partners’ facilities for our children and volunteers has helped reduce our expenditure.

“Both outcomes help give the charity greater stability and allow us to continue delivering the befriending service while developing new services.

“We have a couple of fundraising events planned before the end of the year and our SOS appeal effort will continue, although it will be stepped back slightly to sit alongside our festive activities.”

To help the charity text SMILE to 70660 to give £5.