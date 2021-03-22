Volkswagen Tiguan stolen from Aberdeen is recovered by police as they launch hunt for culprits

Police have recovered a white Volkswagen Tiguan that was stolen from an Aberdeen street over the weekend.

The vehicle was taken from the Rubislaw Park Crescent area between 9pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

However, officers have now recovered the car, registration number A5VRG, and thanked the public for their assistance.

Inquiries are still ongoing to identify those responsible for the theft.

If you have any information relating to this crime, you can contact police on 101, quoting incident number PS-20210321-1236.