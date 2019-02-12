Voice of Love Island urges people in Aberdeen to ‘love their leftovers’

A Scottish comedian and the voice of Love Island has teamed up with an environmental organisation to encourage north-east residents to reduce food waste.

Iain Stirling and Zero Waste Scotland are asking Aberdonians to “love their leftovers”.

Every year, £200 million of food is wasted in Scotland’s hospitality sector.

According to figures from Zero Waste Scotland, around 34% of this is estimated to be “plate waste” – good food left over at the end of a meal.

As Aberdeenshire hospitality businesses gear up for this year’s seasonal spell, Stirling is asking people to consider if they are “Good To Go” – the scheme which encourages restaurant-goers to take home their leftovers.

Ylva Haglund, food waste campaigns manager at Zero Waste Scotland, hopes to encourage more people will salvage their food.

The scheme could save the equivalent of 800,000 meals each year.