‘Vital’ sporting facilities to be lost as more than 200 homes approved at Kincorth Academy site

More than 200 homes are to be built at the site of the old Kincorth Academy – despite major objections to losing vital sporting facilities.

The decision to wipe out the floodlit netball and tennis courts – in order to make way for an affordable housing development – was reported to Holyrood after Sport Scotland raised concerns about the loss of the facilities.

Outdoor pitches and courts are normally protected from development; except where the sports facility could be replaced either by a new one which is considered to be the same standard as the one being lost.

This needs to be in a location that is convenient for users.

Another alternative would be the upgrading of an existing outdoor sports facility to provide a better quality one on the same site.

Council planners had argued that the creation of amenities at the new Lochside Academy would meet the requirements.

‘No strategic justification’ for sports courts to be removed

But, the sporting body argued no replacement was put forward by the council, the applicant, and there was “no strategic justification” for them to be removed.

Now Ministers have said it is “not their intention to intervene” with the application and have allowed the local authority to grant the planning permission.

Sport Scotland said it “noted” the decision and accepts it is now a matter for Aberdeen City Council.

Kincorth council houses of plan to deliver thousands of new homes by next year

The development is part of the local authority’s plans to deliver 2,000 units of affordable council housing by 2022.

The council said it hopes they will provide much-needed social rented accommodation, and will “strengthen community spirit and enhance neighbourhood identities”.

The Kincorth council houses will be delivered in a mixture of flats and houses, with new residential streets created.

A minimum of 15% of the units will be accessible for those with additional support needs, and these will also be a dementia-friendly design.

The majority of the flats would have one-bedroom (153) while the others would have three-bedrooms (32).

All of the ground floor flats and 10 of the terraced properties have been designed to be wheelchair accessible.

Kincorth council houses needed with current demands on waiting list

Aberdeen City Council’s senior housing strategy officer Mel Booth said that the mix of properties “adequately reflects the housing need and demand” based on current council house waiting lists.

A total of 181 car parking spaces would be created across the site with each terraced property having access to a private driveway.

There will be small private gardens included with some of the houses, however communal garden spaces have been included within the plans.

These are hoped to encourage a sense of community, as well as provide space for growing beds, fruit trees, gathering spaces, lawns, drying greens and cycle and bin storage.

Letters of Objection

Before the meeting where the proposals were referred to the Scottish Government, the application received 26 other letters of objection.

Residents raised a number of concerns including overlooking, insufficient parking, noise, and impact on local amenities.