Vital next stage for £49m Haudagain revamp

Design plans are being finalised for the next stage of a £49.5 million traffic-busting scheme to improve a roundabout once dubbed one of Europe’s worst.

The multi-million-pound project will involve construction of a new road linking North Anderson Drive and Auchmill Road to alleviate regular bottlenecks around the Haudagain roundabout.

Farrans Construction was named as contractor late last year, and preparatory work is already under way on the site ahead of an estimated completion date of Spring 2021.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Farrans Construction is currently carrying out utility diversions, erecting temporary fencing and stripping the topsoil in preparation for the next stage.

“Design plans for the next phase of work are being finalised which will pave the way for significant earthworks to commence.

“The project is on programme for completion in Spring 2021.”

Advance work at Haudagain began earlier this summer, involving ground investigations, utility work and the demolition of 130 properties in the area by Aberdeen City Council.

Once complete, the 500m of new dual carriageway will remove traffic from the notorious roundabout.

Last month the firm held two drop-in events, one for local people and the other to attract companies possibly interested in becoming potential sub-contractors.