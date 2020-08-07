Visors alone are not enough to stop transmission of Covid-19, says First Minister

From tomorrow wearing a visor alone will not be permitted in Scotland. instead a face covering must also be worn.

During her statement this afternoon, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the change to rules was based on the latest scientific evidence.

She said: “We are not convinced a face visor on it’s own provides sufficient protection for the wearer or to others.

“So from tomorrow if a visor is worn it must be accompanied by another type of face covering.”

The move comes as the types of places face masks must be worn was widened to include places of worship, libraries and museums. This will also come into force tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon praised the majority of businesses for complying with the measures set out to protect staff and customers, however, she made it clear she was aware some were not complying.

Because of this, new statutory guidance will be issued to make it mandatory for hospitality businesses to collect customer information for track and trace.

Previously it had only been part of guidance issued to premises.

The First Minister also highlighted that people should be pre-booking and there should be no queuing unless absolutely necessary – in those cases it should be social distanced.

She added that customers should not be standing together, they must be seated, and people must not be queueing for bars, with food and drink instead delivered via table service.

There should also be no background music, and no volume from TVs to make sure people don’t have to shout over each other or lean in to be heard.

Speaking on the outbreak in Aberdeen, she confirmed there are now more than 100 cases linked to the outbreak in the city, with 313 close contacts identified, but Ms Sturgeon expects those numbers to continue to rise.

An additional 27 new cases have been detected in the city in the last 24 hours.